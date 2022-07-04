Win a Roland JD-XA synth signed by Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes

“I’ve got nothing against digital synths,” Nick Rhodes told us back in 2021 , “but I just happen to prefer the real thing”. Well, with the Roland JD-XA, the Duran Duran keyboard player doesn’t have to choose, as it offers both analogue and digital engines.

Rhodes has often been seen playing the JD-XA (worth £1,549), and now he’s scribbled his name on one - donated by Roland - so that it can be raffled off for charity.

Tickets cost £5 each (only UK residents are eligible to enter, unfortunately), and all proceeds will go to Music for All, the UK charity that’s dedicated to helping disadvantaged people experience all of the benefits that music making has to offer.

Over the past five years alone Music for All has awarded over £300,000 in cash grants and donated hundreds of instruments and equipment to individuals, community groups and educational establishments, and provided free ‘Learn to Play’ experiences for thousands of people.

You can find out more and enter the raffle via the Music for All (opens in new tab) website.