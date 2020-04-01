Roland goes back to the noughties as it adds two SRX piano plugins to Roland Cloud

Roland has had a rummage through its archive once again and added plugin versions of two of its SRX expansion boards, which were originally released at the turn of the century, to its Roland Cloud subscription service.

Known as SRX Piano I and SRX Piano II, these are based on the Complete Piano and Concert Piano boards. The first of these samples a rare European piano using high-end mics, while the second is an 88-note acoustic grand captured in stereo with four-way velocity switching.

Both pianos are said to be playable with a clear tone, bright harmonics and wide dynamic range, and are designed for use in multiple musical styles.