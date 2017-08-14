Roland distills its flagship Serato DJ controller into two new models

Roland has announced yet more new products, not long after the arrivals of the new TR-08 and SH-01A Boutique instruments and Aira SP-404 sampler. This time, it’s the Serato DJ controller range that’s getting a boost.

Taking their cues from the flagship DJ-808 , two new Serato controllers going by the names of the DJ-505 and DJ-202 have been added to the ever-growing Aira range.

Like its elder sibling, the 505 includes the TR-S controls and sounds, but instead houses them in a slightly smaller two-channel, four-deck mixer. Full Serato DJ control is unlocked, and the unit can also be used in standalone mode to control turntables or players.

Further enhancing the ‘Remix, Produce, Perform’ tagline, the 16-step sequencer will also be able to control Serato’s latest software product, the Serato Sample plugin.

DJ-505 features

Two channels and Deck Select for up to four decks

Large, low-latency platters optimized for scratching

Eight dedicated pad controls for Serato DJ with Hot Cue, Roll, Slicer, TR, Pattern, and Sampler modes

Built-in, fully editable drum kits from Roland’s legendary TR-808, TR-909, TR-606*, and TR-707*, realized with advanced ACB (Analog Circuit Behavior) technology

TR kits contain eight sounds–Bass Drum, Snare Drum, Closed Hat, Open Hat, Tom, Rim, Clap, and Ride–that can be played on the performance pads and triggered from the sequencer

Shape TR drum sounds and Serato samples in real time with Level, Attack, Decay, and Tune knobs

Classic 16-step sequencer that can trigger either TR drum sounds or the Serato Sampler; new features include nudge (TR-S), step-roll, and instrument/sample mute

Unlocks Serato DJ and comes with a Serato Tool Kit license (includes Serato Pitch ‘n Time DJ, Serato Flip, and all Serato DJ FX packs)

Mixer can be used standalone via connection of multi-players or turntables to the line and phono inputs; Serato DVS Upgrade Ready

Balanced XLR outputs let you connect to a professional PA system; Booth Out plus separate 1/4-inch and 1/8-inch Phones outputs allow you to monitor your mixes

Mic input with gate, hi-pass, reverb, and echo FX

MIDI output to sync external devices with Serato DJ and the TR-S sequencer

Propping up the whole Serato controller range is the new DJ-202, which takes the two-channel, four-deck approach of the 505 and further condenses the package to focus on compatibility with the Serato Intro software in a more portable chassis.

Despite the lack of full TR-S functionality found on the 808 and 505, the 202 does feature the same TR-808 and 909 sounds, with the 606 and 707/727 sounds coming soon in a firmware update.

DJ-202 features

Two-channel, four-deck controller for Serato Intro

Large platters with the lowest available latency, optimized for scratching

Built-in drum kits from Roland’s legendary TR-808, TR-909, TR-606*, and TR-707*, realized with advanced ACB (Analog Circuit Behavior) technology

Eight sounds in each TR kit: Bass Drum, Snare Drum, Closed Hat, Open Hat, Tom, Rim, Clap, and Ride

Onboard sequencer that controls Serato DJ Intro’s sampler for on-the-fly beat creation

Independent sampler volume control

Eight dedicated pads with Hot Cue, Loop, Sequencer, and Sampler modes for controlling Serato DJ Intro or Serato DJ software

MIDI output for synchronizing external devices with tracks in Serato DJ Intro

Mic input with gate, hi-pass, reverb, and echo FX

24-bit/48 kHz audio fidelity with high-resolution digital-to-analog converters

Compact, rugged, and lightweight design with easy-grab handles for optimal portability

Connect straight to your speakers or amplifier via RCA stereo outputs

USB powered for simple connectivity

Serato DJ Intro included; Serato DJ Upgrade Ready

Use Serato DJ Intro to organize and build music libraries or integrate songs from iTunes—just drag a track to the deck, set and trigger cues, loops, and samples, and apply basic FX

