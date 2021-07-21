28 iconic Roland Cloud AU plugins now offer native support for Apple M1 Macs

It’s a case of ‘vintage synth meets modern computer architecture’ over at Roland, as the company has announced that 28 of its Roland Cloud-hosted AU plugin synths now offer native support for Apple silicon Macs.

The list of updated plugins includes some stone-cold Roland classics - the likes of the TR-808, TR-909, Juno-106, and Jupiter-8. There are also plenty of emulations of more contemporary instruments, including the System-1 and System-8, as well as classic sound modules such as the JV-1080, XV-5080 and their companion expansion boards.

Zenology, which is powered by Roland’s Zen-Core engine, is now M1-compatible, too.

For the full suite of Roland Cloud instruments you’ll need a Pro membership, which will set you back $20 a month or $200 a year, though lower-priced tiers are also available.