Røde’s new TF-5 condenser microphones promise to take your breath away

Røde Microphones has revealed a new pair of small diaphragm condenser cardioid microphones , called the TF-5.

Developed in collaboration with award-winning classical music recording engineer, Tony Faulkner, the TF-5 features a brand new capsule that has been precision engineered to what Røde is promising, sub-micron tolerances which will deliver breathtaking sonic transparency.

Designed to be perfectly suited for critical recordings, the TF-5 boasts a flat frequency response and low noise floor at just 14dbA.

The pair comes with the Røde stereo bar, straight out of the box and look to be coming in at around $1500, although we’ve no official word on price yet. More details can be found on the Røde Microphones website .

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

Røde TF-5 features