Røde Microphones new Lavalier GO promises crystal clear audio anywhere

Røde Microphones has launched the perfect partner to the GO Wireless system, the new Lavalier GO.

While designed to be paired with what it claimed is the smallest wireless microphone system in the world, the Lavalier GO will work with most recording devices with a 3.5mm TRS microphone input.

The new microphone features a discreet 4.5mm omnidirectional capsule and promises “crystal clear audio in all environments and is incredibly forgiving when it comes to placement on talent”.

Lavalier GO is shipping now and is now shipping and will be hitting stores very soon for $79. Check out the Røde Microphones website for more info.

Lavalier GO features