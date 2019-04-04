It looks like Røde Microphones has created the smallest wireless mic system ever

Røde Microphones has announced the Wireless GO system, which it claims is the smallest wireless microphone system in the world. Based on the pictures, it certainly looks that way.

The system is made up of two ultra-compact units, the TX transmitter and RX receiver. Both clock in at a featherweight 31g each and are not much bigger than a credit card when laid side by side.

The mic packs are aimed at vloggers, journalists, film-makers, presenters and more. Basically, anyone who is looking to keep their camera rig size and weight down to a minimum (that’ll be everyone, then).

The TX transmitter module features a built-in omni-directional condenser capsule and clip, but it also has a 3.5mm TRS input, so you can use it as “the world’s smallest belt-pack transmitter” for your own lav mic.

The RX receiver features a dual-purpose mount that can either clip to your clothing, or be attached to a camera shoe mount. It also comes supplied with a 3.5mm cable to run straight into your camera, or audio capture device, with the relevant adaptors. You’re also afforded 0dB, -6dB and -12dB output pad settings.

There’s no word on price for the Wireless GO system, but it will be shipping very soon. More information can be found on the Røde website .

Wireless GO highlights