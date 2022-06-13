Rob Papen has fun with a pun as he releases the free RP-Pan plugin

It may not have escaped your notice that we like a pun here at MusicRadar, so full marks to Rob Papen for riffing on his name (we think?) and calling his new free plugin RP-Pan.

Released to celebrate Papen’s 25th anniversary as a plugin maven, this creative panning effect not only enables you to record panning movements, but there’s also a tempo-based ‘spring back’ feature that will send the control ‘sphere’ back to the centre, left or right.

There’s also a Doppler FX option and - for producers like us - a so-called Lazy Mode for automated panning movements and more experimental panning effects. Thanks for thinking of us with that one, Rob.

RP-Pan runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and can be downloaded from the Rob Papen (opens in new tab) website. As a further bonus, all of Rob Papen’s plugins and upgrades are available at a 25% discount throughout June.