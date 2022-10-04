Ringo Starr has COVID, forcing pause of tour

By Will Groves
published

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band cancel seven US and Canadian shows

Ringo Starr July 2022
Ringo Starr in July 2022 (Image credit: VALERIE MACON / Getty)

Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID, forcing the cancellation of several North American tour dates.

DON'T MISS

Ringo Starr behind his Ludwig kit

(Image credit: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images)

In defence of Ringo Starr: why drumming’s biggest target is still one of its most influential

Representatives of Starr, 82, yesterday issued a statement, which reads, "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Michigan and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN due to illness. 

"It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates.

"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

Ringo Starr July 2022

(Image credit: VALERIE MACON / Getty)

The confirmation follows an initial flat-out denial of the positive from the Four Winds Casino.

"Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on," the venue had initially said, "hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight's show, scheduled to begin in a few hours, is cancelled. Ringo does not have Covid. Ringo and the band send Peace and Love to all the fans who came out tonight and hope to see you all soon."

The All Starr Band includes luminaries such as Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette, and had already canned a dozen dates following positive tests for both Lukather and Winter.

As things stand, the tour is due to kick off again on 11 October in Seattle.

Will Groves
Will Groves
Editor-in-chief

I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.