Rig tour: Lower Than Atlantis

Frontman Mike Duce and guitarist Ben Sansom walk us through the gear being used on the Safe In Sound tour…

Eyeing up an empty Brixton Academy, Lower Than Atlantis guitarists Mike Duce and Ben Sansom are preparing for their biggest headliner in the capital to date.

Since forming in 2007, the Essex quartet have managed to break through the glass ceiling that often hinders British artists. Tonight’s show will have the kind of production only bands in the big league can afford.

With the wind in their sails from the Top 10 success of Safe In Sound, Mike and Ben invite us onstage to get a closer look at their weapons of choice…