Lower Than Atlantis on labels, lows and tough lessons

The last time we met Lower Than Atlantis it was 2012 and we were on the roof terrace of Island Records’ Kensington HQ. The sun was shining and ambitions for their major-label debut, Changing Tune, were sky-high.

However, it was not to be: the record did not live up to label expectations and, like many before them, the alternative rock four-piece found themselves cut adrift.

Unsure of their next step, the band regrouped in Watford and savvily used the remainder of their advance to build a studio in which they were able to spend a year honing their best record yet – the self-titled Lower Than Atlantis.

We catch up with guitarists Mike Duce and Ben Sansom to discuss the highs and lows of the last two years, saying no to the yes men and how to make a bigger album on a smaller budget...

Prior to this record, it seemed the pressures of being in a band were weighing on you. What was going on?

Mike: “We’d parted ways with our label, and our manager jumped ship, and we just felt kind of alone. It felt like, ‘Do we want to carry on doing it? And would anyone care if we did?’”

Ben: “The confidence at the end of the campaign last time was rock bottom. It wasn’t that it wasn’t a success, the last record, it was just that we’d had so much pressure on us. They [Island Records] wanted us to be almost as popular as a pop band and it was just never going to happen. Jumping from World Record, we had to have an album that still ‘rocked’.”

Mike: “The album we have now, we couldn’t have done that when we first signed because everybody would have been like, ‘Well, you’ve had influence from somewhere and you’ve sold out.’”

"Essentially, we’d just been dropped. It was just: ‘Boom!’" - Mike Duce

What’s your worst memory from that time?

Ben: “There were low, low moments. Just some of the meetings we had...”

Mike: “Our manager went in to have a meeting with Island to find out the budget for our next album. We were getting excited in the pub, like, ‘Ooh, where can we go? Who could do it?’ Then she goes, ‘Err, interesting chat... they don’t really wanna do it.’

[It became clear] that it would be minimum marketing spend, minimum album costs – less than we would spend ourselves. Essentially, we’d just been dropped. It was just: ‘Boom!’”

Do you feel you were at fault at all?

Mike: “There are always two sides, and I’m sure we were. We had a manager that was telling us we were going to be the next Beatles. He used to say [adopts American accent], ‘If you wanna throw a fuckin’ chair through a window - throw the fuckin’ chair through the window! I’ll pick up the pieces. That’s what I’m here for!’ He was encouraging us to be massive dickheads.”

Ben: “We thought everything we touched would turn to gold. There wasn’t a rigorous quality control. But that’s also the label’s job, to say no. There are two sides to the story. I guess we should have maybe worked harder.”

Was the experience beneficial?

Mike: “It’s turned into such a positive thing. Since that happened, we’ve built a recording studio and had a great experience hanging out with our friends and recording the album in our own studio, then got signed to a label [Sony] that are big fans of us and, already, from one song in, they obviously know what they’re doing with a rock band. Here We Go has been our biggest song to date.”

Ben: “I know for a fact that this album wouldn’t be like this if that hadn’t happened. We fine-tooth combed everything. It had to be perfect before it would even be considered for the record. That was because of what happened to us. It upset us in so many ways, but it also fired us up and made us improve.”