Rig tour: Dan Donegan (Disturbed)

Bogner XTC 20Th Anniversary Head

“The main rig, the A rig I’m using here, I have a Bogner XTC 20th Anniversary head. I use that combined with an Egnater Armageddon head. With the Bogner and the Egnater I’m just giving [the sound engineer] a good blend upfront.

“The Bogner is just the Bogner - it’s great. Just out of years feeling I’m getting a little bored with something I might want to change something out, I contemplated switching something out there, but I have got such a good blend now and we can get such a good mix now in our in-ears, so if I want more of the Bogner or more of the Egnater our monitor guy just gives me what I want in my in-ear mix.”

Egnater Armageddon Head

“The Egnater Armageddon has probably got a little more of the overdrive and distortion that I want out of it. [This rig] has been consistent. It’s been holding up for me on the road for the past two album cycles now, and it has probably been the first time that I haven’t switched something major in two cycles. Usually every cycle I make some kind of change to it.”

Kemper Amp Profiler

“I have a Kemper in the rack, too, which is another profiling amp, and is amazing, but it gives our front of house guy the options up front to take the blend of any three of those - the Bogner, the Egnater and Kemper - and whatever he is doing out front to make it sound the best.

“I think the rest of the guys in the band are getting a direct feed from the Kemper for their in-ears, which has been somewhat of a blessing because historically we have fought with those issues onstage, with our in-ears not getting a good enough clean mix, and I think getting a direct feed from the Kemper that’s been dialled in for us has definitely improved us. For David [Draiman], having to sing and hearing the key and being on pitch a lot more accurately, and not struggling from the tone, the Kemper is giving him such a clean signal. We have fought with [stage noise] over the years. The in-ears is what saved us. When we were trying to adapt and get used to it, it was a bit of struggle, when you are used to old-school, amps-as-loud-as- can-be. With floor monitors, me and John [Moyer, bass] are fighting over volume onstage and then David is struggling to even hear himself and then he’s blowing out his voice because me and John are blasting. Now our stage volume is so quiet. It’s great. We are having no live cabinets onstage which makes it a whole lot easier for David. We’re not getting any of the bleed through that.

“Occasionally, depending on the stage and the tour, I might have one live cabinet off to the side that I could turn to and feel a little bit of air coming off the speaker, a little bit more natural feedback. Sometimes I’ll have that around there just for that comfort but now, with our monitor guys and our in-ear mixes, we are so dialled in that we haven’t even soundchecked in the last two album cycles because we have so much trust in our crew guys. Knock on wood.”