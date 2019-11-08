RhythmBud is an iOS MIDI effect that could become your synths’ best friend

One criticism that’s levelled at some iOS music-making apps is that you’ll never use tham as part of your main studio setup, but Cem Olcay’s RhythmBud could be a different kettle of groove-making fish.

This is a MIDI effect that can create rhythmic patterns based on incoming MIDI messages, and then output them to another app or MIDI device. Patterns can be constructed in the timeline editor, and there are MIDI transformation settings in the toolbar at the bottom.

There’s also a mode bar that enables you to create arpeggios, add a strumming effect, modify velocity and transpose pitch. You can also record patterns in real-time by tapping the toolbar.

RhythmBud runs as an AUv3 plugin, and supports Audiobus 3 and IAA, too. You can snaffle it now for $4.99/£4.99 on the Apple App Store .