Red Bull Music Academy returning to Berlin for 2018

The Red Bull Music Academy, a peripatetic almost-annual festival and workshop series, will return to Berlin for its 20th Anniversary, and applications to attend are now open.

To celebrate, RBMA has announced a series of UK lectures and events featuring notable past alumni and current stars, taking in London, Bristol and Glasgow this summer.

The Academy itself was launched in Berlin in 1998, moving on to a new host city for each installment. Over two decades it's travelled to cities in 15 countries including Montreal, New York and Tokyo.

The three-stop UK season is designed to give a flavour of what you can expect if you sign-up for the full experience.

2010 Academy alumna Flava D will be speaking in London, Sir Spyro takes Bristol and Detroit techno legend Carl Craig will be in Glasgow. And as you'd expect, the lectures will be augmented with a parallel schedule of parties.

