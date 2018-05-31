Reason’s Europa synth is now available as a VST/AU plugin and a free web version

Propellerhead Software has launched its first VST/AU plugin, with the Europa synth that was launched as part of Reason 10 now available for use in other DAWs. What’s more, the company has also released it as a web synth that can be used for free.

Europa is Reason’s flagship synth, being a spectral wavetable instrument that uses more than 30 engine models and wavetables and boasts 24 filter types, advanced modulation features and powerful effects. Now it’s available as a plugin, it could turn out to be a serious rival to the likes of Serum, Massive and the other high-profile ‘megasynths’ beloved by today’s electronic music producers.

“Having recently updated Europa with exciting new features like sample loading and advanced spectral processing, we’re now thrilled to make Reason’s flagship synth available to everyone,” said Ernst Nathorst-Böös, CEO of Propellerhead.

“This marks the first time one of Reason’s devices has been made available as a plugin for other digital audio workstations and on the web. Europa will allow even more music makers to quickly create exciting new sounds.”

In a blog post, Nathorst-Böös also confirmed that Propellerhead is working on a mobile app and discussed his pride in the free web version of Europa, which he says is “an even bigger deal” than the VST/AU from a futuristic and tech standpoint.

“What you are seeing there is an actual Rack Extension instrument running in a web browser,” he says. “We didn’t recompile Europa or adapt it to the web to make this work, we made the web adapt to us.”

You can play the Europa web version now, while the VST/AU version is available for $99/€99 until 30 June, after which the price will rise to $149/€149. There’s also a demo version, and Reason 10 owners will get the plugin for free.

Find out more on the Propellerhead Software website.