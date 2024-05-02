“Get you to your sound faster”: Reason 13 puts the focus on workflow, and there are new synth and ‘space delay’ devices, too

Reason Studios has resisted the temptation to succumb to numerical superstition and announced Reason 13, the latest version of its DAW and plugin. From a redesigned sequencer and interface to five new Rack Devices, the software appears to be full of improvements, and will be released on 18 June.

The announcement comes almost three years after the unveiling of Reason 12, and one of the most obvious ways that the software's workflow has been speeded up is with the introduction of a new browser, which puts all patches, samples and loops in one place. You can search by name and type and select categories and tags, which should mean that you get to the content you’re looking for faster.

Speaking of which, the Reason soundbank has been updated with new patches, samples, REX loops, demo songs and song starter templates.

The sequencer, meanwhile, has been split in two, with a new detailed Edit Area dovetailing with an arrangement view that enables you to keep track of where you are. There’s improved zooming, easier access to editing features, and layout tweaks to freshen things up.

In fact, we’re assured that, with its new look, Reason is now easier to get around than ever.

There are two new headline devices, starting with the Polytone dual-layer synthesizer. Inspired, as so many things are, by vintage hardware, this is designed to deliver the warm analogue tone that producers demand and the option to stack or morph between layers so that you can create super-fat or evolving sounds.

(Image credit: Reason Studios)

Ripley, meanwhile, is a space delay (not an ‘alien’ one?) that throws reverb into the mix, too. There’s also filtering of various flavours, noise and distortion, ensuring that you can switch the vibe from lush analogue to lo-fi digital with just a few tweaks.

The other three new devices - the Sidechain, Gain and Stereo Tools - are more practical in design, but could be equally useful.

"We are thrilled to introduce Reason 13 to the world," says Mattias Häggström Gerdt, Product Manager at Reason Studios. “Our goal with this upgrade was to improve Reason’s unique music making workflow. Whether it’s your main DAW or go-to plugin, Reason 13 adds a ton of features - all designed to get you to your sound faster.”

Ahead of the official launch, Reason Studios is looking for beta testers for Reason 13. You can find out more and sign up via the Reason Studios website.