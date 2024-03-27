Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios opens its doors for a residential masterclass featuring Ken Scott, Adrian Utley and Swindle

Tucked away in the West Country of the UK, Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios is a world-class facility that’s been used by everyone from Van Morrison to Harry Styles, and now you have the chance to experience its unique vibes by way of a four-day residential masterclass.

Set to take place between 11 and 14 July 2024, this will feature guest speakers such as Beatles engineer Ken Scott, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, prog metal maven Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood and songwriter and producer Swindle, with more names to be announced in due course.

As well as learning from these industry heavyweights, you’ll also have the chance to take in Real World’s beautiful surroundings and sample the gastronomic delights that will be supplied by the studio’s resident chef. For the full artist experience, you’ll have the opportunity to stay in the accommodation that’s usually reserved for the rock and pop star clientele, but you’ll need to book quickly if you want to guarantee this (local guest houses will also be used if necessary).

The talks by the aforementioned industry bigwigs will take place in the evenings after dinner, following days spent in classes that you can mix and match based on your musical preferences.

"This masterclass is an amazing and unique opportunity for anyone passionate about music to learn from the best in the industry," says Bob Mackenzie, Real World in-house engineer. "Real World Studios has been a hub for musical innovation, and we are excited to open the doors to a wealth of knowledge with enthusiasts eager to take their craft to the next level."

If you’re interested in signing up for the masterclass, you can find out more and enquire via email on the Real World Studios website.

