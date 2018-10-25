Re-Compose’s Spexx plugin could give you a fresh view on the way you process your audio

Re-Compose is making its first foray into the world of audio plugins with Spexx, a new processor that’s designed for creating unique soundscapes. It features two processing stages and seven individual effects, and works by spectrally manipulating an audio signal.

Spexx’s first stage, known as freeze, captures and accumulates the incoming sound and applies effects to it continuously. This causes the output signal to change over time. The output stage, meanwhile, is where the spectral processing takes place; you can completely bypass the freeze stage if you wish so that the output effects are applied directly to the incoming sound.

Of the seven effects, Focus, Feaze, Decay and Damping are designed for creating reverbs, while Mirror, Pitch and Slope can produce experimental spectral distortions. The interface is modular, so you can use these effects in any order and combination that you wish.

Other features include multi-core support, which is said to facilitate glitch-free real-time performance, gain compensation and In/Out trim controls. Plenty of presets come included, too.

Spexx will be released soon for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is €69, but if you pre-order it before 5 December you can get it for €47.

Find out more on the Re-Compose website.