Rapper drops video apprently shot in his jail cell: "Appropriate action will be taken" says Canadian Solicitor General

Toronto rapper Top5, currently awaiting trial for murder in a Canadian jail, has released a video that features scenes shot from his prison cell, where "unauthorized photography of any kind is strictly prohibited", asserts a statement issued on behalf of the country's Solicitor General in response.

Unauthorized photography of any kind is strictly prohibited inside provincial correctional facilities. Solicitor General's statement

"I was 18 when I bought a gun, 22 when I shot your son," raps top5 in the video for 21 Questions. He was extradited to Toronto after jumping bail to California - where he was tracked down via social media - and charged with the 2021 murder of Hashim Omar Hashi.

CTV News Toronto reports that Top5, real name Hassan Ali, is a member of a "criminal organization that attempted to take revenge on his brother's alleged murderer."

Responding to the video's release, the office of the Solicitor General released a statement which reads "The ministry is aware of an unacceptable incident involving a video posted online that appears to contain images of secure areas of the Maplehurst Correctional Complex.

"Unauthorized photography of any kind is strictly prohibited inside provincial correctional facilities.

"The ministry has launched a full investigation into this incident and appropriate action will be taken."