Quincy Jones shares world's largest virtual piano recital

During lockdown, it's fair to say we've become used to comped remote collaboration videos. They are, most definitely, A Thing. But even by 2020's deranged standards, this one is impressive.

During the pandemic, Playground Sessions, an online piano tuition service co-created by the legend that is Quincy Jones, teamed up with publishing giant Hal Leonard to offer a free 30-day course teaching beginner, intermediate and advanced players to play You Raise Me Up.

Over 7000 people from 52 countries participated, and were invite to upload video of themselves playing their parts. You can view the results in the video above.

Quincy Jones said, “I want to thank all of the wonderful musicians from around the world that participated in our “You Raise Me Up” recital, and I hope that it brought you as much joy as watching you all brought me.

"I have no doubt that everyone who watches this global collaboration will be inspired by its beauty and the power of music to bring us all together.”

Chris Vance, Founder & CEO of Playground Sessions, added “The release of the global video with so many participants from around the globe, shows how music overcame the barrier of lockdown to connect people around the world.

"What's amazing is how many people are new to the piano, some had not even played a note before. People are willing to work at something when there is meaning.

"My hope is that people will take something positive away from the quarantine, and what’s better than learning to play the piano which can last a lifetime.”