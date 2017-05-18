PRS unveils CE 24 Satin Nitro Limited Run guitars

Following the success of its limited run of three satin nitro-finished CE 24 last year, PRS Guitars has launched five more limited-edition finishes for 2017.

The five satin nitro finishes comprise Scarlet Sunburst, Faded Grey Black, Faded Grey Black Cherry Burst, Faded Grey Black Purple Burst and Faded Grey Black Jade Burst.

Read more: PRS CE 24 Semi-Hollow

Also new for these models are ebony fingerboards.

Elsewhere, the guitars are packing shallow carved maple tops with mahogany bodies toned to match, USA-made 85/15 pickups, Pattern Thin maple necks, PRS vibratos, three-way toggle and push-pull coil-taps, plus Phase II machineheads.

Just 300 models will be made in total, so you'd better get in quick: they're available now across Europe for £2,110/€2,479 including gigbags. Head over to PRS Guitars Europe for more info.