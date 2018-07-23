PRS revives the SE Bernie Marsden for one more limited-edition run

It appears PRS’s SE Bernie Marsden is the guitar that just won’t die - after a final run in 2016, and a limited run in 2017, the fan favourite is back for one more ride.

This latest limited run comprises 300 guitars in three finishes: Vintage Sunburst, Dark Cherry Sunburst and, for the first time, Tobacco Sunburst. 100 of each will be available across Europe.

What’s more, these versions will feature a satin neck upgrade (as per Bernie’s last limited run).

Bernie says: “Nick, the chief tech at PRS Europe, rubbed back the neck on one of my original Bernie SEs to make it satin and I have to say, whilst I like the original gloss finish, I’ve been playing the satin one quite a bit more, so I’m doubly delighted and proud to see the SE Bernie back again with this upgrade!”

Otherwise, the model’s specs - bevelled maple top and flame veneer, bound rosewood fingerboard, mahogany neck and body - are the same as the original, and the price isn’t far off either, at £699/€799.

See PRS Guitars Europe for more info.