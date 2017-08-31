PRS announces limited run of SE Bernie Marsden Signature guitars

PRS has announced the SE Bernie Marsden signature guitar is set to return as a limited run, commemorating 30 years since Whitesnake’s Here I Go Again hit #1 in the US.

The Europe-only run will see the guitar return in the original Vintage Sunburst, as well as Grey Black and Dark Cherry Sunburst.

All finishes also boast a satin neck upgrade.

Bernie Marsden says: “Nick, the chief tech at PRS Europe rubbed back the neck on one of my original Bernie SE’s to make it satin and I have to say, whilst I like the original gloss finish, I’ve been playing the satin one quite a bit more, so I’m doubly delighted and proud to see the SE Bernie back again with this upgrade!”

The SE Bernie Marsden Signature model is available from late August for £849. See PRS Guitars Europe for more info.