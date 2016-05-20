PRS Guitars Europe unveils SE Bernie Marsden Final Run models

Former Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden has a formidable guitar collection, so when he designed his SE signature model, it was destined to be a great instrument. Now, PRS Guitars Europe is closing the book on the Bernie, with the announcement of Final Run models.

Limited to just 250 guitars, the SE Bernie Marsden Final Run is available in six finishes: Vintage Sunburst, Black Cherry, Santana Yellow, Trampas Green, Tobacco Sunburst and Grey Black.

Like the rest of Marsden's models, the guitars feature lightweight mahogany bodies, wide-fat mahogany set necks with 24.5" scale, rosewood fingerboards and SE 245 humbuckers.

PRS SE Bernie Marsden Final Run models are available now across Europe for £695/€995 including PRS SE gigbag.