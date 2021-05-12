PRS refreshes its Archon guitar amp as a 50-watt head and combo

The PRS Archon has now been released in 100 and 50-watt head form as well as a 25-watt combo, but it's making a refreshed return in 50-watt form as both more accessible price-points. And that's good news indeed for anyone needing a guitar amp that can handle a broad range of styles with ease.

The new line-up of a 50-watt 1x12 combo and a 50-watt head also includes matching 1x12 and 2x12 cabinets.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

“Reissuing a historically successful amplifier always has a unique set of challenges," says PRS Amp designer, Doug Sewell. "One must collect and filter through years of performance data and feedback, then work to legitimately enhance the amp without fixing anything that isn’t broke. With that in mind, our goals with the Archon were clear: adjust the gain controls on the lead channel to allow for a wider array of rock tones, retain and enhance the stellar crystal-clear tones of the clean channel, and design it to provide maximum value. The process took some time and effort, but the Archon is everything we had hoped for and more.”

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The result is a two-channel amp designer that cranks up the versatility for the lead and clean channels. PRS claim the former can take you all the way through history from traditional rock to the Archon’s signature searing metal. The clean channel can be your effects pedal platform with sizeable headroom and Paul Reed Smith is keen to point out this side of the Archon package.

“The Archon gets a lot of attention for the very high gain on the lead channel," he says. "What people might not realise is that it has a great clean channel too. There are several country players using Archons. Doug and the team did a great job of making sure the Archon not only kept its quality and versatility, but they made significant improvements. That’s not so easy.”

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The release date for the new Archon 50 is still to be confirmed but the pre-orders for the can and head are available at $1,199 and $999. More info at PRS Guitars.