PRS expands its guitar accessories line-up with new strings and cables

PRS is making a serious play for the guitar accessory market with the release of new electric guitar strings and cables.

The company’s Signature Series Strings are nickel-plated with hex-shaped, high-carbon steel core; apparently, their proprietary, reformulated alloy “provides greater magnetic property for louder, brighter tone”, while soldered ends promise longer string life and improved tuning stability.

PRS Signature Series Strings come in the following gauges for $10.99 a pack: 09-42, 9.5-44, 10-46, 10-52, 11-49, 11-49 with a wound G-string, and 12-52.

The company’s “surprisingly affordable” new Classic Series Cables boast “carefully tuned capacitance”, with spiral shielding for low handling noise, as well as wrapped solder joints under the barrel for increased durability.

They’re available in 6” (patch), 5’, 10’, 18’, 25’ lengths with straight to straight or straight to right-angle connectors, starting at $19.99.

Head over to PRS Accessories for more info.