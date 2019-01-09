Propellerhead partners with Mind Music Labs to put Rack Extension plugins into hardware

Propellerhead is the latest company to join forces with Mind Music Labs, developer of the ELK music-specific operating system. Thanks to the new partnership, it’s now possible for developers to integrate Propellerhead’s Rack Extension plugins into hardware synths and effects that are powered by ARM and X86 processors.

Based on Linux, the ELK OS promises low-latency performance similar to that of dedicated DSP chips. Instruments and audio processors that use it can be upgraded with new plugins and connected to external controllers.

“Propellerhead is thrilled to partner with Mind Music Labs to help manufacturers build groundbreaking hardware products in the most cost-effective and scalable way,” said Ernst Nathorst-Böös, CEO of Propellerhead. “We believe that together, we can bridge the gap between music creation software and hardware, and help manufacturers bring the next generation of incredible synths and effects to market.”

Michele Benincaso, Founder of MIND Music Labs, said: “While a key value proposition of the ELK OS is support for all popular plugin formats, we are particularly excited about our close partnership with Propellerhead,” said “The 'middleware' nature of their Rack Extension format means hundreds of titles from dozens of developers become instantly available to ELK customers.”

You can find out more about the ELK OS on the Mind Music Labs website.