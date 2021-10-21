PreSonus’s second-generation R-Series monitors promise more control and improved performance

PreSonus is updating its studio monitor range with two new models: the R65 V2 and R80 V2. These second-generation speakers replace the original R-Series, promising more control and improved sound.

Both the R65 V2 and R80 V2 feature the Acoustic Tuning controls from PreSonus’s Eris monitor line. So, you get Low Cutoff, Mid Frequency, and High Frequency controls, along with a three-position Acoustic Space switch that can be used if you have your speakers against a wall or in a corner.

The upgraded 140W power amp, meanwhile, is designed to deliver warmer, smoother frequency response and distortion-free sound, even when you crank up the volume.

The tweeter is a custom-designed, 6.8-square-inch Air Motion Transformer (AMT) affair that we’re told is great for hearing the ultra-high frequencies that can add ‘air’ to the sound. This also features a thin folded Kapton membrane that promises to pick out the subtlest details in your music, and we’re assured that you can expect a wider listening sweet spot with the AMT design.

(Image credit: PreSonus)

Both monitors feature a custom-woven, composite woofer (sized at 6.5 or 8 inches, depending on which model you go for) while balanced XLR/1/4-inch TRS and unbalanced RCA input connections give you plenty of flexibility.