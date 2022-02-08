PreSonus releases AudioBox Go, its “smallest, lightest, most portable audio interface yet”

PreSonus has released AudioBox Go, a super-simple audio interface that promises to give you everything you need to start recording.

This 2-in/2-out, 24-bit/96kHz device comes with a PreSonus XMAX-L preamp that offers 50dB of gain and +48v phantom power. This comes on a combo jack that also gives you a line-level input for synths, drum machines and the like, and there’s a second dedicated instrument input for electric and bass guitars.

There are balanced 1/4-inch outputs on the rear, and a headphones output on the front that comes with its own level control. A mix control is included for monitoring purposes, and there are also gain controls for the two inputs and a main output control.

The AudioBox Go has a USB-C connector and is compatible with PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices. It comes with a licence for PreSonus’s Studio One Prime DAW and Studio Magic software suite, which contains virtual instruments, effects plugins and more.

AudioBox Go is available now priced at $80. Find out more on the PreSonus website.