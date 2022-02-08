More

PreSonus releases AudioBox Go, its “smallest, lightest, most portable audio interface yet”

Fender-owned company launches super-simple recording box

PreSonus has released AudioBox Go, a super-simple audio interface that promises to give you everything you need to start recording.

This 2-in/2-out, 24-bit/96kHz device comes with a PreSonus XMAX-L preamp that offers 50dB of gain and +48v phantom power. This comes on a combo jack that also gives you a line-level input for synths, drum machines and the like, and there’s a second dedicated instrument input for electric and bass guitars.

There are balanced 1/4-inch outputs on the rear, and a headphones output on the front that comes with its own level control. A mix control is included for monitoring purposes, and there are also gain controls for the two inputs and a main output control.

The AudioBox Go has a USB-C connector and is compatible with PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices. It comes with a licence for PreSonus’s Studio One Prime DAW and Studio Magic software suite, which contains virtual instruments, effects plugins and more.

AudioBox Go is available now priced at $80. Find out more on the PreSonus website.

Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
