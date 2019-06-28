PresetMagician can create NKS presets from non-NKS VST plugins, and that’s great news for NI Komplete Kontrol and Maschine owners

Native Instruments’ NKS format, which enables deep control of plugin effects and instruments from the company’s Komplete Kontrol MIDI controller and Maschine hardware, is seeing adoption across the music software industry, but what about plugins that don’t support it?

The solution might be PresetMagician, a new application that promises to create NKS presets from non-NKS-compatible VST plugins (provided they are supported by PresetMagician, that is). Once this has been done, the presets can be browsed and loaded directly from your NI hardware, with instruments also having audio preview functionality.

The software is currently in beta, but the developer’s performance report says that it managed to convert 28,904 presets from 226 plugins in 16 minutes, which seems like pretty good going to us.

You can try it for yourself by downloading the beta from the PresetMagician website. It’s currently Windows-only, but a Mac version might come at some point depending on technical feasibility.