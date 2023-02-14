Positive Grid and Zakk Wylde team up for super-limited edition Spark Mini O’Doom

The Positive Grid Spark Mini is one of the most feature-packed little digital practice amps you could find, packed with tones, and despite its compact size, it has been proven to be capable of some serious metal guitar tones.

Only last month, Ola Englund demonstrated how you could dial in a Dimebag Darrell tone on it, and now the current Pantera touring guitarist and Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde has even put his name to a signature edition of the amp – quite literally, each of the limited edition Spark Mini O’Doom guitar amps comes numbered with Wylde’s signature on it.

Because you can have too much of a good thing, and maybe also because Wylde has to preserve some of that right-hand dexterity for nailing Dimebag riffs, Positive Grid are only making of these.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

In today’s market, that would ordinarily mean that by the time you read this – indeed, before this has even been written – the amp would already have sold out. We see this all the time.

But Positive Grid knows what’s up. Instead of just releasing this, they are having an entry draw for the launch. Simply sign up at the Positive Grid site and if you are one of the lucky ones you’ll bag yourself a super-collectable and high-functioning amp that is ideal for home practice, or anywhere for that matter.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

As with its larger siblings, the Spark Mini is powered by Positive Grid’s BIAS modelling tech, and it offers seamless integration between the amplifier and the accompanying Spark app, allowing players to perform deep edits, or to access features such as Positive Grid’s Smart Jam, which will transpose chords and help you learn your favourite songs from streaming platforms.

Even though it is only a third of the size of the Spark 40, this really is a horn of plenty when it comes to digitally modelled amp and effects sounds. It ships with some 33 amp models – you can buy more should the Hendrix add-on tempt you.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Forty-eight effects should help you season the tone. And for its size, that 2x2” active stereo speaker complement does not lack for volume. After everything Mr Wylde has done to his ears over many tours with Ozzy, BLS and now Pantera, even he still considers the Spark Mini loud.

"Holy shit, these things are tiny. But they’re loud as hell!” he said in a statement. “These custom BLS Spark MINI’s look incredible, and they’ll look even better on your desk. I’ve had one on tour with me over the last couple weeks, and it hasn’t left my side.”

If you are interested, head over to the Positive Grid (opens in new tab) site to sign up for the draw. The price is $299. Draw closes on 28 February. Good luck.