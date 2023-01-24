Can Ola Englund get Dimebag Darrell's Pantera guitar tone on a Spark Mini amp?

By Rob Laing
published

The results are impressive and you can download his tone now

Positive Grid
(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Ola Englund knows his Pantera – and even Zakk Wylde learned a Dimebag guitar solo using his videos. But can he get the late legend's super saturated rhythm tone out of a little Positive Grid Spark Mini practice amp?  

Well check out the video above to find out, but we're impressed (semi-spoiler: it chugs) – we already know from our review that the Spark Mini is great, but it's interesting watching someone like Ola dialling in an iconic tone and getting such great results.

The best part Ola has uploaded his Dimebag tone Positive Grid ToneCloud (opens in new tab) for users to try for themselves. Just search for Ola Englund. 

You can buy the Spark Mini direct from Positive Grid (opens in new tab) or Amazon in the US (opens in new tab) and UK (opens in new tab)

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 