Positive Grid is getting cinematic with the tones for its new OMNYSS amps and effects plugin

Positive Grid has unveiled its latest amps and effects guitar plugin; and things are about to get big. "OMNYSS is built to create epic, cinematic soundscapes and fuel massive tonal exploration," says the company of its BIAS FX 2-powered product.

OMNYSS is driven by a new DSP engine with three guitar amps and six effects, and each of the amps is paired with its own synth-based black box effect to create 'complex layers underneath the gain stage'. Sounds intriguing!

In addition, there's a range of classic and boutique mics and three dynamically modelled cab IRs. Here's a rundown of what's on offer:

Amps

(Image credit: Positive Grid )

Etheria

'Heavenly, futuristic clean tone that shines through the darkest corners of the universe. Layer in the blackbox orchestral pad and control its mix, tone and depth for out-of-this-world tone shaping and intensity.'

Black box effect: Orchestral Pad

Cabinet: Custom Modern 4x12 Open-back

(Image credit: Positive Grid )

Aggralith

'Modern high gain for action-packed decimation. Utilize the blackbox synth pad effect for complex, edgy electronic layers. Dive into the mix, depth and tone knobs to find the perfect signal blend.'

Black box effect: Synth Lead

Cabinet: Custom Boutique Angled 4x12

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Viscerus

'Heavy, raw, and aggressively visceral on every level. Layer the blackbox Octaver for massive polyphonic soundscapes. Control it all with mix, tone and depth knobs and prepare for a complete tonal onslaught. '

Black box effect: Octaver

Cabinet: Custom Boutique Closed-back 4x12

Effects

(Image credit: Positive Grid )

ZGate

'Engage ZGate to subtly eliminate unwanted noise, or clamp it down for razor-precision.'

Cypher Drive

'Unlock massive overdrive and carve precision boost tones with six defined attack modes.'

Cerberus

'From complex stereo harmonies to snarling sub-octaves, Cerberus is a polyphonic octave beast.'

Dark Matter

'Adapts to every range and performance nuance, delivering natural compression and exceptional clarity.'

Nebula

'The rules of space and time are rewritten. Layer synths, modulation and reverb to expand the sonic universe.'

Space Piercer

'Explore lush studio-quality digital delays and crystalline landscapes. Glitched out or shimmery smooth.'

OMNYSS is available Mac, PC ($99) and iOS ($19.99), and can be used as standalone software or as a plugin with your DAW. Existing BIAS FX 2 users can also add OMNYSS to their amps and effects library.

Find out more at positivegrid.com/omnyss (opens in new tab).