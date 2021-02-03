Pluto is a dwarfish modular synth that’s inspired by ‘80s Casio keyboards

Already starring the likes of the Korg Volca Modular and Teenage Engineering’s PO Modular 400 and 170 , the portable patchable synth market is soon set to get another entry in the dainty form of Modern Sounds’ Pluto.

This is a 2-voice, 2-sequencer mini modular digital synthesizer that will enable you to create complex, randomised sequences wherever you happen to be. This is thanks to its built-in 2500mAh battery, which can be charged over USB.

Design inspiration comes from the likes of the Buchla Music Easel and Casio’s ‘80s synthesizers - the interface promises to be approachable and to invite exploration.

The video above gives you a pretty good overview of Pluto’s sonic shtick, but we can also tell you that there are low-aliasing digital oscillators, wavetable oscillators and a mini touch keyboard. The name Pluto comes from the fact that there are five channels of modulation - Pluto has five moons.

A built-in delay with looping and glitch modes adds another intriguing element into the mix, while connectivity includes audio I/O, sync I/O, MIDI I/O and CV out.