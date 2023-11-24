Fancy a plugin for the price of a cup of coffee? I write about music software for a living and these are the best Black Friday deals I've spotted

Black Friday is upon us once again, and the good folks over at Plugin Boutique are marking the occasion with some excellent Black Friday plugin deals. There's a lot to sift through, I must admit, and that's why myself and the rest of the MusicRadar team are here to cut through the noise and take you right to the good stuff.

Some of the best deals we've spotted so far have to be these incredible discounts on Glitchmachines plugins that slash almost 90% off the RRP of its versatile multi-effects tools, some of which can be picked up this Black Friday for the price of a cup of coffee. I write about this stuff for a living, and these are deals so good that I genuinely bought three of these myself: you can't get a better endorsement than that. Let's take a closer look at what's on offer.

Glitchmachines Convex: was $46, now $6.27

This versatile multi-effects plugin brings together two pitch-shifters, two delays and two multimode filters, all of which work in tandem to create warped digital textures, ear-catching artefacts and dynamic patterns like nothing you've heard before. Four LFOs and two envelope followers allow for powerful modulation, so effects can manipulated in real-time to create complex and evolving sonic worlds. All that for the price of a pint.

Glitchmachines Fracture XT: was $50, now $6.27

Another multi-effects plugin, Fracture XT is built for granular processing. It also offers a delay, dual multimode filters, and 4 LFOs, but these play second fiddle to Fracture's granular capabilities and its buffer effects processor, both of which slice and dice your sounds into weird and wonderful new forms, shredding source signals into tiny pieces and reassembling them to create mind-bending soundscapes. If it sounds cool, that's because it is.

Glitchmachines Tactic: was $58, now $6.27

Tactic isn't just any old sequencer: this is a percussive phrase generator capable of creating complex probabilistic patterns and evolving generative rhythms. Arriving bundled with over 600 free samples and 115 presets, Tactic has everything you need to get started on designing rhythms and melodies that bring your sounds to life.

Glitchmachines Polygon 2: was $75 , now $12.54

Polygon 2 fuses the multi-effects abilities Glitchmachines is known for with a powerful hybrid sampler plugin. Designed to produce head-spinningly unique instrument patches and sound effects that traverse the more weird and wonderful corners of the sonic spectrum, Polygon 2 is equipped with four granular samplers, four modulation sequencers, eight LFOs and a host of effects that includes reverb, stutter, and multimode filter. If that wasn't enough for $12, it has a dual-oscillator FM synth onboard too.

Glitchmachines Cryogen: was $56, now $12.54

Capable of some stone-cold sonic cryogenics, Cryogen is a buffer effects powerhouse designed to generate glitchy and abstract musical malfunctions. Chop, swap, slice and dice your audio into strange and surreal new patterns, dial in some audio nasties with the onboard bitcrusher, and add rhythm and movement to the results with a fully modular drag-and-drop modulation matrix and two convolving signal mutlipliers.