Get United Plugins’ Urban Puncher drum supercharger totally free until the end of October

We’re used to seeing software companies like Waves (opens in new tab) dish out the odd freebie around the time of the Black Friday plugin sales, but Plugin Boutique has the jump on them right now by offering United Plugins’ Urban Puncher drum plugin absolutely free - rather than 59 Euros - until 31 October (opens in new tab).

All you need to do is sign up for a free Plugin Boutique account - or sign in if you already have one - stick the plugin in your basket and use the coupon code UPFREE at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Plugin Boutique: Get Urban Puncher for free (opens in new tab)

Dial up your drums and percussion with this nifty plugin from United Plugins. Until 31 October you can download it completely free. Just sign in or sign up for a Plugin Boutique account., add it to your basket and type the code UPFREE.

(opens in new tab) Plugin Boutique: Shop all deals (opens in new tab)

There are plenty of other great offers to lay your hands on at PB right now, including up to 67% off Softube plugins, half price synths from Arturia and 10% off Cableguys' brand new Shaperbox 3.

According to Plugin Boutique, Urban Puncher delivers an “upper cut of energy to your drum material”. So, if you want to beef up your drum and percussion sounds without spending anything, this deal is a no-brainer.

Urban Puncher’s controls are super simple, but the standout is the Punch dial which, according to the developer, involves dynamic processing, transient treatment and spectral shaping to deliver a sucker punch to your beats.

There’s also the facility to add some analogue-style transformer/tube saturation to change the feel of your drums - there’s even a ‘Destroy’ button that will triple the amount of processing taking place.

Other features include an output level control, a wet/dry mix dial and in/out level meters. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats - and it’s currently free, instead of the usual €59 price.

Of course, this isn’t all that’s on offer at Plugin Boutique. At any one time there are countless discounts and sales taking place. You can check out everything on the Plugin Boutique deals page (opens in new tab), but a couple of highlights right now include a 40%/$100 saving on the awesome new Moogerfooger Effects Plugin intro bundle (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, there’s 50% to be saved on the Arturia Analog Lab V synth. You can bag that for just $99 for a limited time (opens in new tab).