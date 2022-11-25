Plugin Boutique Black Friday deals: save big AND grab FREE software this weekend

What's better than a big price drop on top music-making and production plugins and software like Solid State Logic SSL, Soundtoys goodies, BFD 3 and more? How about FREE software like Audiolens, CA2600, deCoda LE or MReverbMB?

Or how about both?

Plugin Boutique (opens in new tab) has pulled the stops out for their Black Friday offering, so we strongly advise you check out what's on offer before this deal expires on 1 Dec.

Audiolens, 2-Month Producertech Subscription, CA2600, deCoda LE or MReverbMB yours gratis if you buy any of the massively reduced products on offer online here.

The top Plugin Boutique Black Friday deals

We're long-time fans of FabFilter's plugins, so we recommend you check out their reduced range of dynamic processing, effects, including some compelling bundles, and the award-winning EQ plugin: Pro-Q 3.

Audio pioneers SSL have a growing plugin range, and three prime cuts are on offer here. Fully-featured pro reverb FlexVerb, Guitarstrip, a versatile electric, acoustic, and bass guitar processor, and the Band Bundle of Vocalstrip, Drumstrip and Guitarstrip are all reduced here.

We love Soundtoys work, and we reckon you will too. Save up to 75% on 15 of their goodies, including Decapitator, Little Alterboy, Effect Rack, and the bucketloads-of-fun Soundtoys 5 Bundle.

Arturia certainly knows its emulations and V-Collection recreates just about every vintage keyboard and synth out there - that's 33 different instruments, to be precise. You get software versions of famous synths like Prophet-5 V, ARP 2600 V and Jup-8 V alongside other classic keyboards including Mellotron V, Wurli V and VOX Continental V. There are 9,000 sounds and 14 exclusive sound banks - it's basically every keyboard you could wish for, ready to play, on your hard drive. A virtual synth museum, if you like, with half price entry so now is the time to take the tour! Read our full Arturia V-Collection 9 review (opens in new tab).

FX Collection contains all of Arturia's sets of three 'effects you will actually use', so you get 26 legendary and all new processors covering distortion, compression, filtering, mix bus, delay, reverb, modulation, and preamps. There are legendary tape delays, iconic preamps, classic reverbs and all-new creative filters, flangers and chorus devices. If it's not in FX Collection it's not worth having, but now at half price, FX Collection is definitely worth having! Read our full Arturia FX Collection 3 review (opens in new tab).

Where V-Collection mostly focuses on classic keyboards and synths, the award-winning Pigments is very much a new synth for 21st century producers. It combines cutting-edge wavetable and virtual analogue engines, all behind an incredibly intuitive interface. Add fantastic modulation flexibility and quality effects and you can create some of the most wide-ranging and dynamic sounds; or just dip into hundreds of amazing presets. Like the Arturia bundles above, Pigments is half price at Plugin Boutique. Great synth, great price. Read our full Arturia Pigments 3 review (opens in new tab).

The free software at Plugin Boutique's Black Friday sale

So, once you've picked the bargain or bargains of your choice, what exactly's on offer in this deal?

iZotope Audiolens

A track referencing and comparison app that can analyse audio from any stream or audio source, so you can A/B favourite tracks for inspiration, your or your own output to see if you’re sonically on track.

Producertech (2 month’s free subscription)

A production tuition resource offering a wide range of beginner and advanced courses on both specific music software and core production techniques and concepts.

Cherry Audio CA2600

A powerful duophonic synth inspired by the ARP 2600, offering every major feature of the influential original, including its ‘quirky’ oscillator waves and powerful ladder filter in an “everything right in front of you, right now!,” experience.

zplane deCoda LE

Song analysis software that allows you to find a song's key and tempo , song structure to identify intro, verse, chorus, etc, transpose parts or the entire track to a different key that suits you better, change tempo without changing the pitch and plug in and play along through your favourite VST/AU plugins

Melda Production MReverbMB

A six-band reverb providing everything from extremely realistic halls to ear-catching effects.

How the free software deal Works

