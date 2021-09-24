Could Plogue’s OPS7 synth plugin be the most accurate Yamaha DX7 emulation yet?

Yamaha’s DX synths have been recreated many times before, but with its OPS7 plugin, Plogue might have come up with the most accurate emulation yet.

While OPS7 doesn’t look much like a DX synth (don’t expect a skeuomorphic interface), it promises to be a “bit-accurate” reboot of Yamaha’s 6-operator DX synth line, which kicked off in 1983 with the DX7.

Thanks to its dual-layer system - which was only seen in the later DX1 and DX5 - OPS7 promises massive FM tones that capture “every nugget” of the originals’ sound.

Plogue has demonstrated its usual levels of attention to detail by recreating the exact envelope stepping patterns, which vary note-to-note, every facet of the pitch calculations, and using identical operator maths.

The company hasn’t scrimped on the analogue side of things, either - we’re promised all the crunchiness of the original DAC.

Where OPS7 differs from its forebears is in its patch editing system, which does away with algorithm diagrams and is designed to be more intuitive than on the DX hardware.

Don’t worry, though: you can still load any of the original patch banks thanks to the inclusion of SysEx support.

OPS7 is available now as a VST/AU/AAX plugin on PC and Mac. It costs around £50.