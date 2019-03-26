Plankton Electronics' Nutube-powered distortion effects unit, Spice, is now on Kickstarter

Plankton Electronics has launched its Spice distortion and saturation effects unit as a rackable desktop device on Kickstarter. There are also three different Eurorack modules inspired by the unit.

The big selling point here is that Spice and the Nutone module both feature Korg's Nutube technology in two of the analogue circuits.

Spice promises to add a wide variety of colouration to your sound. The saturation can range from subtle to “hardcore fuzz with feedback”.

The effects unit will offer six main functions. First up is a pre-filter with high- and low-pass filters, while the digital section will feature bit distortion and sample rate reduction.

An analogue section has seven analogue circuits, including a three-state variable filter with resonance.

The unit finishes up with a mixer that includes dry and wet controls, an envelope follower and a feedback section with three independent feedback channels.

All the functions bar the feedback section are accessible independently from each other. The I/O section features eight CV inputs. All eight parameters have an LED to show the current state, while the Bit Rate section has a seven-segment display.

Spice is now on Kickstarter, with just over a week to go, so you'll need to get pledging fast if you want this effects unit to become a reality... and we know you do.

Product prices start at just €25 for the ENVF PCB and panel, going all the way up to €1,040 for the full pack, including the desktop version of Spice, plus assembled versions of the Nutone, ENVF and Spice VCF modules.

Spice features