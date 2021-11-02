Is Pioneer DJ’s DM-50D the multi-purpose speaker that can handle music production, DJing and house parties?

Pioneer DJ’s new DM-50D speakers are an intriguing proposition, promising to be suitable for music listening, production and DJing. Real all-rounders, in other words.

This new model takes elements of the DM-40 and blends them with new components and features. The result is said to be a more powerful and higher-quality sound.

Spec-wise, you get a Class D amplifier and 5-inch woofer in each unit, with the new DECO convex diffusers promising clearer higher frequencies. You can switch between DJ and Production modes just by flicking a switch - this automatically adjusts the DSP settings for each application.

Connectivity includes RCA, mini-jack and TRS inputs, while the volume knob and headphone socket are front-mounted for easy access.

Available in black or white, the DM-50D will be available to buy from 6 December priced at £199.

Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website.