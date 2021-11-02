More

Is Pioneer DJ’s DM-50D the multi-purpose speaker that can handle music production, DJing and house parties?

By ( , , )

One affordable speaker setup to cover all bases?

Pioneer DJ’s new DM-50D speakers are an intriguing proposition, promising to be suitable for music listening, production and DJing. Real all-rounders, in other words.

This new model takes elements of the DM-40 and blends them with new components and features. The result is said to be a more powerful and higher-quality sound.

Spec-wise, you get a Class D amplifier and 5-inch woofer in each unit, with the new DECO convex diffusers promising clearer higher frequencies. You can switch between DJ and Production modes just by flicking a switch - this automatically adjusts the DSP settings for each application.

Connectivity includes RCA, mini-jack and TRS inputs, while the volume knob and headphone socket are front-mounted for easy access.

Available in black or white, the DM-50D will be available to buy from 6 December priced at £199. 

Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website.

Pioneer DJ DM-50D

(Image credit: Pioneer DJ)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info