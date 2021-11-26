Pick up the Eventide Ultra Essentials bundle for just £83

The Eventide Ultra Bundle has been smashed by a whopping 68% off the full retail price at Thomann this Black Friday.

The legendary effects manufacturer has bundled three tools that are perfectly pitched at producers, engineers and sound designers that normally retails for £257 is now only £83.

Featured in the bundle is the UltraTap, which is more than your average multi-tap delay plugin, with the ability to conjure up glitchy reverbs, rhythmic delays and huge pad swells.

Also included is the UltraChannel and while the UI might seem a little dated, this channel strip plugin can be the secret sauce to your productions.

Finally, the Ultra Bundle is rounded off with the UltraReverb which takes some of the best known reverbs from Eventide's hardware products into a plugin packed with nine reverb types.

