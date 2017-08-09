Percussa’s newest synth goes Eurorack and lands on Kickstarter

Percussa has announced the launch of a new product, the Super Signal Processor, and put it on Kickstarter.

SSP is effectively a Eurorack version of the Percussa Engine which can be found in the Synthor System 8 , the difference being that it comes with additional input and output connectors, featuring Eurorack-compatible voltages.

The guts themselves are the same as in the Synthor; a 1.8GHz quad core ARM Cortex A17 processor and high-end ADC and DAC chips by AKM, supporting sample rates up to 192kHz and 32-bit resolution, are among the highlights.

The synth unit itself will be 60HP and feature eight outputs and 16 inputs, whilst running multiple software DSP modules in parallel on multiple cores. Other connections include USB for direct digital audio recording and MIDI, while storage is taken care of with a microSD card slot and memory with 2GB of RAM. It’s worth noting that one of the main pledges on Kickstarter includes a 16GB microSD card.

Other pledges include the rather philanthropic Godfather and Godmother options (only one of each). These allow for the donation of five Percussa SSP modules to five schools of the pledger’s choosing.

The target of $20,000 has already been exceeded and a new stretch goal featuring added MPE support has been introduced, with a target of $35,000.

Prices for the SSP start at $1,450 for the DIY kit, so if you want to get involved, then check out the Kickstarter page now.

