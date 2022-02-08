Peavey promises “premium-quality sound in a travel-ready package” from new Bluetooth-equipped P Series PA system

Peavey has unveiled the P Series, a pair of compact and portable PA speakers with everything guitar player, DJ, MC or band would need for amplifying their sound for a live performance.

The P Series PA system comes in two sizes, the 180-watt P1 BT and the 200-watt P2 BT. as the ‘BT’ in the designations suggests, these mobile PA systems are compatible with Bluetooth devices, and have rear-facing mixers with three channels, each with their own dedicated 2-band EQ and volume control.

Channels 1 and 2 have XLR and line-level inputs, while channel 3 has RCA and 1/8” inputs, with Bluetooth connectivity at the touch of a button. There is also a master volume, a 1/4” sub-woofer connection, and XLR connections for pairing units for stereo setups.

(Image credit: Peavey)

The P1 BT has a pair of hi-fidelity 6.5” woofers and a 1” high-frequency compression driver, while the P2 BT has a trio of 6.5” woofers and the compression driver. The P1 BT comes in at 263.5mm (D) x 235mm” (W) x 584 mm (H), weighing just under 7kg, with the P2 BT a little taller at 762mm and weighing in at 15kg. Both eminently portable, and all inclusive, capable of accommodating all manner of audio sources.

The P2 BT all-in-on PA system is priced $349, while the P1 BT is priced $279. Both ship on 27 May. For more details, head over to Peavey.