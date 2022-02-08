More

Peavey promises “premium-quality sound in a travel-ready package” from new Bluetooth-equipped P Series PA system

The P Series is an all-in-one PA solution for your next church service, keg party or wedding gig

Peavey has unveiled the P Series, a pair of compact and portable PA speakers with everything guitar player, DJ, MC or band would need for amplifying their sound for a live performance.

The P Series PA system comes in two sizes, the 180-watt P1 BT and the 200-watt P2 BT. as the ‘BT’ in the designations suggests, these mobile PA systems are compatible with Bluetooth devices, and have rear-facing mixers with three channels, each with their own dedicated 2-band EQ and volume control. 

Channels 1 and 2 have XLR and line-level inputs, while channel 3 has RCA and 1/8” inputs, with Bluetooth connectivity at the touch of a button. There is also a master volume, a 1/4” sub-woofer connection, and XLR connections for pairing units for stereo setups.

The P1 BT has a pair of hi-fidelity 6.5” woofers and a 1” high-frequency compression driver, while the P2 BT has a trio of 6.5” woofers and the compression driver. The P1 BT comes in at 263.5mm (D) x 235mm” (W) x 584 mm (H), weighing just under 7kg, with the P2 BT a little taller at 762mm and weighing in at 15kg. Both eminently portable, and all inclusive, capable of accommodating all manner of audio sources.

The P2 BT all-in-on PA system is priced $349, while the P1 BT is priced $279. Both ship on 27 May. For more details, head over to Peavey.

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.