PCM2612 is a free VST/AU bitcrushing plugin for adding Sega Genesis-style ‘90s digital crunch

Those of a certain age will be able to remember the distinctive crunch that was part of the sound of Sega’s Genesis/Mega Drive console, and now you can apply this to your own sounds using Inphonik’s free PCM2612 Retro Decimator plugin.

Derived from the RYM2612 Iconic FM Synthesizer , which emulates the Yamaha YM2612 sound chip, this offers two modes: Crystal Clear and Legacy. Crystal Clear gives you purely digital output filtering, while Legacy is modelled on the Genesis’s Model 1 amp output circuitry.

The large, 32-step DAC Prescaler knob enables you to dial-in the amount of 8-bit digital decimation, and you can switch between vertical box and horizontal rack interfaces. A Dry/Wet knob and Stereo/Mono switch are included, too.

PCM2612 Retro Decimator is available for free as a VST/AU/AAX plugin and runs on Windows, Mac (Intel and Silicon) and Linux. There’s also a Reason Rack Extension version and an AUv3/IAA for iPad and iPhone.