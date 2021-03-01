PCM2612 is a free VST/AU bitcrushing plugin for adding Sega Genesis-style ‘90s digital crunch

Those of a certain age will be able to remember the distinctive crunch that was part of the sound of Sega’s Genesis/Mega Drive console, and now you can apply this to your own sounds using Inphonik’s free PCM2612 Retro Decimator plugin.
Derived from the RYM2612 Iconic FM Synthesizer, which emulates the Yamaha YM2612 sound chip, this offers two modes: Crystal Clear and Legacy. Crystal Clear gives you purely digital output filtering, while Legacy is modelled on the Genesis’s Model 1 amp output circuitry.
The large, 32-step DAC Prescaler knob enables you to dial-in the amount of 8-bit digital decimation, and you can switch between vertical box and horizontal rack interfaces. A Dry/Wet knob and Stereo/Mono switch are included, too.
PCM2612 Retro Decimator is available for free as a VST/AU/AAX plugin and runs on Windows, Mac (Intel and Silicon) and Linux. There’s also a Reason Rack Extension version and an AUv3/IAA for iPad and iPhone.
Find out more on the Inphonik website.