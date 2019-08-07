Sega Mega Drive’s iconic FM synth sound chip is now available as a VST plugin

Just when you think you couldn’t get enough Sega action in your life, Inphonik has announced it is bringing the RYM2612 Iconic FM Synthesizer to VST, AU and AAX formats having already been released as a Reason Rack Extension.

The RYM2612 plugin synth is a faithful recreation of the Yamaha YM2612 FM synthesizer chip which was the sound engine in the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis.

The developer is keen to stress that this isn’t just your average sound-alike, but cycle-accurate to the original and will allow you to wring out every sonic possibility the synth has to offer.

Inphonik has also gone one step further by reproducing the amp circuitry from the console, for a more authentic hardware vibe and your mot limited to just six voices with 16 voices available to you.

To partner the RYM2612 comes another piece of software, the RYMCast, which is a VGM player that allows you to play original Sega Music files.

The plugin synth is available now in VST, AU, AAX and RE formats for Windows and Mac at an introductory price of $25/€25 (normally $49/€49). Whereas RYMcast is available for free. Check out the Inphonik website for more details and download links.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Inphonik ) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Inphonik )

RYM2612 Iconic FM Synthesizer features