Rave from the grave: Crypto devs host illegal party in Paris Catacombs

Dead good event shrouded in secrecy - until now

Paris Catacombs
Crypto markets may be dying a death right now, but that didn't stop e-currency Ethereum developers from throwing am exclusive - and highly illegal - party within the world famous Paris Catacombs.

The Catacombs, a massive complex of tunnels containing the remains of approximately 6 million very dead Parisians, was an unusually macabre setting for the event, hosted by attendees at the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) for 100 'lucky' party-goers.

Deceased trading
To gain entrance, participants took part in a suitably shady treasure hunt, featuring Telegram channels and multiple Catacomb co-ordinates, to evade the doubtless unaware then non-plussed gendarmerie.

“It’s very illegal but also very crypto,” one of the attendees told CCNBC. "You got a link and a password to a survey form, and you basically answered some questions."

"If chosen, you got added to a Telegram group with a handful of other people you didn’t know, and the guide dropped into the thread on the day-of to tell you a meeting spot."

Successful thrill-seekers eventually found that the party featured a DJ, Bar, candlelit ambience and, of course, many, many actual human skeletons.

