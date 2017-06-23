Pallas is a sub-€50, semi-modular, analogue modelling synth for Ableton Live

has released a new Max for Live device called Pallas, an eight-voice polyphonic, semi-modular, analogue modelling synth.
Powered by three oscillators, Pallas also features a pair of multimode resonant filters, two LFOs, a ring modulator, and six audio effects (delay, distortion, reverb, wavefold, frequency shift and chorus). In addition, the synth includes an eight-step sequencer that can be used as a signal modulator.
Taking its cues from the previously released , Pallas also utilises the virtual patch panel, enabling users to create any number of custom signal and modulation chains.
Pallas is available now for €49 and requires Live 9 and Max for Live. It can be purchased on the website.
Pack features
- Eight-Voice polyphony
- Three oscillators (two with mixable waveforms and one wavetable oscillator)
- Two multimode resonant filters
- Two flexible LFOs
- Eight-Step sequencer
- Virtual patch panel
- Visual control panel
- Six native audio effects (including delay, distortion, reverb, wavefold, frequency shift, and chorus)
- Eight Push-ready macros with free patching functionality
- Web-Based remote control