Pallas is a sub-€50, semi-modular, analogue modelling synth for Ableton Live

Max for Cats has released a new Max for Live device called Pallas, an eight-voice polyphonic, semi-modular, analogue modelling synth.

Powered by three oscillators, Pallas also features a pair of multimode resonant filters, two LFOs, a ring modulator, and six audio effects (delay, distortion, reverb, wavefold, frequency shift and chorus). In addition, the synth includes an eight-step sequencer that can be used as a signal modulator.

Taking its cues from the previously released Bengal , Pallas also utilises the virtual patch panel, enabling users to create any number of custom signal and modulation chains.

Pallas is available now for €49 and requires Live 9 and Max for Live. It can be purchased on the Ableton website.

