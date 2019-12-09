Ozzy Osbourne offers $25,000 reward for the return of stolen Randy Rhoads gear

Following the break in and theft of a number of historic pieces of Randy Rhoads gear at the school where he once taught guitar, Ozzy Osbourne has now offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the items return.

The burglary took place during Thanksgiving night (28 November) at the music school in Hollywood that was founded over 70 years ago by Randy's mother Delores.

Ozzy's statement reads as follows:

"As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar) was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night.

"Musonia was run by Randy's late mother, Delores, and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world. It is a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy.

I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I've decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward

"As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy's first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family.

"I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I've decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items.

"For information regarding the theft or return of these items please contact: Nick D'Argenzio Phone: 818-281-7893 E-mail: nickdargenzio@gmail.com

(Image credit: Fin Costello / Getty )

"Here is a list and images of the items that were taken:

Randy Rhoads' First Electric Guitar Owned, Harmony Rocket Est. 1963

Randy Rhoads' Original Quiet Riot Gear - Peavey Amp Head, 1970s

Randy Rhoads Series Marshall Head, Rare Prototype No. 1 or 2 given to the family by Marshall Company.

Delores Rhoads' First Trumpet, a Prewar/Great Depression Era Silver Fresh Besson Trumpet. This was given to her as a child by her medical-doctor father in exchange for medical services as a barter during the great depression. This subsequently sparked Delores Rhoads' long-lived music career.

40 years of fan gifts to the Rhoads Family, memorabilia, all photos of Randy Rhoads, the Osbournes, Delores Rhoads, and miscellaneous instruments were taken."