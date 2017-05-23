Overloud releases EQ84, an emulation of a “legendary” British EQ

Following the launch of the EQ495 plugin in April, Overloud has added a second equalizer to its Gems range in the form of the EQ84. Said to simulate a renowned discrete class A British EQ that’s been in use since the ‘70s, this promises rich harmonics and saturation.

All of the components of the original circuit have been modelled, including the mic and line preamps. EQ84 also goes beyond the original hardware by offering a Cue button on each band and continuous frequency selection (rather than just preset frequencies). There’s a second mid band, too (the original only had one).

EQ84 is available now for the introductory price of $89. It runs in VST/AU/AAX formats and there’s a demo you can download. Find out more on the Overloud website.