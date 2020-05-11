Our 2018 Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year winner has now covered Eminem's Stan and MC Hammer

Last month Russian acoustic guitar virtuoso Alexandr Misko (our 2018 Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year Winner) wowed us with his take on Eminem's The Real Slim Shady. But was no one-off; he's on a roll with more.

While he's mulling over how he'll complete his Eminem medley he's posted a brilliant clip performing the hip hop maverick's Dido-sampling classic Stan.

And there's some bonus MC Hammer too:

Alexandr, we salute your skills, sir. To find out more about his music head over to alexandrmisko.com